One voice that has been an island of sanity among the propaganda spewing scientists for the last year and a half has been that of John Ioannidis. A physician, scientist, researcher, Ioannidis is one of the most published and influential scientists in the world. Many laymen and scientists alike first discovered him from his influential 2005 paper "Why Most Published Research Findings are False", bringing attention to the fact that a significant amount of published medical research papers contain results that can't be replicated.

All this to say, when Ioannidis speaks, people tend to listen. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 circus, Ioannidis has been critical of the scientific claims being made about the virus and the measures that have been taken to deal with it. So it is probably a good idea to pay attention to his recent article "How the Pandemic Is Changing the Norms of Science".

In the essay, Ioannidis reflects on the damage that has been done to science through the corrupting influence of politics during the pandemic. "Trust the science" has become a slogan bleeted out by politicians wishing to push an agenda and has little if anything to do with science in and of itself.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the politicization of science in the Covid era.


