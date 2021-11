A port on the Atlantic

Touch of historic wood

[Translated from the French original that can be found here A preventive excavation carried out in the center of a former seigneury of the Plantagenêt empire has unearthed a number of testimonies of daily life in this former harbor on the ocean.From the archeology of the coast, five kilometers from the seafront. In the hinterland of Sables-d'Olonne, in Talmont-Saint-Hilaire, stand the remains of, under the aegis of Richelieu, the beautiful fortress is admired each year by a few thousand visitors. Tourists tempted by the ascent of this Vendée citadel abandon their cars in a car park nestled at the foot of the castle elevation. But how many know that more than five centuries ago, the most cosmopolitan luggage already docked at the stronghold of Talmont? Transported, not by carriage or on horseback, but by boat. And to a port instead of the parking lot., the old Talmondais port has long escaped the curiosity of researchers. Until it finally reappears in the eyes of the world, thanks to a preventive archeology operation carried out by the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap).Just completed after three months of excavation, the 2,500 m. Of a consequent size, its total extent exceeded the surface of the operation., specifies the archaeologist and scientific manager of the site Stéphane Augry. In addition to the port,, which extended its caresses twice a day to the roots of the rocky mound, above which today swarms of jackdaw flies.As archaeologists have observed,in the best conditions. So many means of transport that once shuttled between Talmont-Saint-Hilaire and the bay of Cayola, where a port for unloading ocean-going ships was established, since the 12thcentury at least.from one hold to another on the Atlantic coast to complete their journey at the foot of the Vendée castle mound. Before ebbing away, the boats were filled with local products destined for the North Sea and the English Channel, especially at the time when. "We discovered, rejoices Stéphane Augry. A carpological. This could confirm the existence of structures linked to the craft of wine around the port."These cargoes had not accidentally fallen into the water. Until its abandonment at the time of the dismantling of the castle,An entire section of the daily life of the Talmondais in the Middle Ages should be combed through by specialists in organic remains. "It is a window on medieval times, a real database that will allow us to study in particular the impact of human activities on the environment", stresses Stéphane Augry.Archaeologists owe to the particular conditions of the site, which is in a very humid environment, the conservation of such a quantity of perishable remains. This same environment, which does wonders for the fragile testimonies of the medieval history of Talmont-Saint-Hilaire, does not, however, present a healthy walk for the researchers assigned to the site. "An archaeological site is always tiring, but here I do not hide from you that it was particularly exhausting because we were even more in the mud and in the water., testifies Stéphane Augry.while preserving very fragile organic waste. " The Inrap teams floundered boldly, but with fruit. They were thus able to discover"At first we thought they were stilts, foundation piles for the stone quay, but we quickly understood that, says Stéphane Augry., had preserved everything in remarkable condition. "The wood is in an impressive state of freshness, observes archaeologist Pierre Péfau, one of the xylologists (wood specialists) associated with the site with Frédéric Épaud and Vincent Bernard. If we sold a piece today and left it outside for a few months, its level of preservation will be less good than that of the remains that we have discovered. "The good state of conservation of this first phase of the port of Talmont-Saint-Hilaire has yielded numerous samples likely to be dated by dendrochronology, that is to say by the study of wood rings. The analyzes should make it possible to specify the year and the season of the tree felling and archaeologists are hopeful of measuring the dynamics of the reuse of these materials., according to Pierre Péfau. Finally, new details concerning carpentry techniques could also be highlighted, some beams having kept a memory of the work of medieval craftsmen. "One of the pieces has kept traces of stitching, traced with a metal point by the carpenters", specifies Pierre Péfau.This piece of the heritage of Talmont-Saint-Hilaire transports with joy and pride the inhabitants who attended a presentation of the excavations of Inrap Thursday evening. An enthusiasm tinged with bitterness since. The stoppage of the site and the destruction of the remains not collected will not however mark the end of the work at Talmont-Saint-Hilaire. The castle will continue to be the subject of scheduled excavations carried out by the Center for Higher Studies of Medieval Civilization (CESCM) of the University of Poitiers and the School of Charters, while the Center for Research in Archeology, Archeosciences , Histoire (CReAAH) and the University of Nantes will continue their work on the Atlantic seaboard. So many research programs that will lead, no doubt, the study of medieval Talmont to port.