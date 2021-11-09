© AFP 2021 / JC OLIVERA

Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, is chairman of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group - a group of 97 world cities representing a quarter of the global economy that are focused on fighting climate change. Garcetti joined the mayors of the world's other biggest cities at the UN's COP26 climate change conference."He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room.," Garcetti's official Twitter account said.Earlier during the COP26 conference, Garcetti was actively taking part in public events and being photographed with other participants, including American businessman and president of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group board, Michael Bloomberg, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.In October, it was revealed that Khan is set to succeed Garcetti as chairman of C40 Cities.