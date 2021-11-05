© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko



Poland is set to build a new border wall on its eastern flank in an effort to end a sharp spike in asylum seekers attempting to cross over from neighboring Belarus,On Wednesday, the country's. Expected to cost more than $400 million, work on the new wallWarsaw has warned that. The EU has accused Belarus of laying on flights from troubled destinations like Iraq and Iran, and of encouraging would-be migrants to make the border crossing.Officials in Brussels have claimed that the country's embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, is "weaponizing" desperate people in a bid to put pressure on the EU, in response to sanctions imposed by the bloc in the wake of Belarus' disputed presidential election last year and subsequent crackdown on the opposition. Lukashenko insists his government simply is no longer prepared to stop migrants from reaching the border.Just last week, two Polish border guards were hospitalized after asylum seekers launched an assault on a makeshift fence along the demarcation line, hoping to cross into the EU. According to Warsaw, the "attempts of violent crossing into Poland were thwarted" but the two officers had been injured by a crowd throwing branches and stones., with troops installing razor wire and stepping up their presence in the area. "The physical barrier is vital for us to repel this hybrid attack, which the Belarus regime is undertaking against Lithuania and the EU," Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in August.