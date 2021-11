© Getty



QAnon followers have gathered in Dallas, Texas, where they believe John F. Kennedy Jr. will reappear and announce Donald Trump is president.A large crowd of QAnon believers descended on the AT&T Discovery Plaza on Monday, ahead of the supposed return of the deceased JFK Jr. before midnight today.The Daily Beast contributor Steven Monacelli shared several photos that showed a dozens-strong crowd, with some wearing t-shirts that said "Trump: JFK Jr. 2024."All those who shared posts included phrases or mentioned lore that is widely known among members of the QAnon conspiracy movement.Conspiracy followers also believe the clocks will go back an hour, that people will adopt the Julian calendar and that the date will go back to October 20.Aspects of QAnon lore "mirror longstanding anti-Semitic tropes," according to the Anti-Defamation League.This parallel can be seen with the blood libel trope where it was falsely believed for centuries that Christian children were sacrificed by Jews for ritualistic purposes.A popular QAnon Telegram account with more than 100,000 subscribers echoed the conspiracy in a Monday post and said Trump would be reinstated as president and JFK Jr. would be named his vice president.JFK Jr. is a popular figure among QAnon followers and several accounts using his name and photos have amassed tens of thousands of followers on Telegram.At least two accounts seen by Newsweek, with a combined following of more than 140,000, encourage users to buy "Trump Coin," which they claim will skyrocket in value.Sharing the prophetic-style post from the aforementioned popular Telegram account, Sabal added: "Here's another example of new-age blasphemous hot garbage propaganda that's currently in circulation.Newsweek has contacted the City of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department for comment.Since gaining prominence four years ago, the QAnon conspiracy movement has been rife with predictions that have failed to come true.Among the most popular of the failed predictions was the claim that Hillary Clinton would be arrested, which originated as far back as 2017.Another was that members of the elite child-abuse cabal would be arrested and executed under Trump's orders in an event known as "the storm."The "storm" was referenced to much fanfare by Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel when he gave a speech at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention in October.