© AP Photo / Andrew Medichini



The Vatican abruptly canceled the broadcast of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis today, and Biden's critics are speculating that the Catholic elite may be punishing him for his pro-abortion stance.The live feed of Biden's visit to the Vatican on Thursday was cut earlier than expected,, where the head of the Catholic Church and one of its most powerful secular congregants would meet., the Vatican's press service promised.Biden is the second Catholic president of the US after John F. Kennedy. He has met with Pope Francis on three occasions in the past, butThe more conservative elements of the Church have cast doubt on the extent of the president's religiosity, arguing that Biden's support for abortion rights should make him ineligible to receive Holy Communion. The Pope has maintained the unwavering Catholic position that terminating a pregnancy amounts to murder. However, he also called for "compassion" rather than "condemnation" of those whose views deviate from that stance.Some commenters on Twitter speculated that Biden's no-broadcast treatment, which differed from the way other international dignitaries have been welcomed by the Vatican, may have been intended as a subtle signal of disapproval from the more critical cardinals.Others suggested the change in protocol may have been discreetly requested by the US to insulate the gaffe-prone president from potential embarrassment.Either way, anti-Biden commenters celebrated what they perceived as the slight leveled at the Democratic Party leader.covering any event taking place in the Catholic seat of power.Asked about the sudden cancelation of the live broadcast, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki merely noted that Biden was a guest of the Vatican and was therefore observing his host's rules.