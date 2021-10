© Steve White



These city employees think Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate is pure garbage — and they should know!Sanitation workers outraged over the order to get inoculated against COVID-19 are letting trash pile up across Staten Island and in parts of Brooklyn — and the head of their union said Wednesday that he's on their side.The protesting workers, sources said.Supervisors have even been warned to guard the garages this weekend to prevent trucks from getting vandalized, sources said."Look, you're going to havehe said.Nespoli added: "I'll tell you straight out:because of one reason. We have a program in place right now in the department, which is, you get the vaccination or you get tested once a week ."Nespoli said"Our vaccinations are going up on a regular basis," the union chief noted. "In the last five days, we had 300 more that got vaccinated."Residents of Staten Island's Dongan Hills neighborhood said Wednesday's scheduled pick-up didn't take place, echoing what happened on Saturday."A few more days of this and people will be screaming in the streets!" said Nick Gisonda, 69.But the retired city mechanic expressed solidarity with the sanitation workers, saying,Your cards! Show me your cards!'"A neighbor who identified herself as Julie added, "What the city is doing is unfair."she said.In Brooklyn's Bay Ridge neighborhood, dozens of bags stuffed with trash were heaped in three piles along Shore Road."If they aren't going to pick it up, it's going to be a big problem," said Rolando Ponze, the superintendent of a local apartment building.Ponze also noted that Owl's Head Park was located around the corner, on the other side of 68th Street."If you keep this here for a while, the rats are definitely going to cross," he said.Other areas in Brooklyn where mounds of rubbish are piling up include Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Flatbush, Midwood, Kensington, Canarsie, Mill Basin and the Flatlands, according to the Sanitation Department.But