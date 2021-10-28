© NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray



© NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw



The Victorian health department has refused to release the vaccination status on the 25 coronavirus fatalities.The spike in new deaths were reported on Thursday, which was the highest number of daily fatalities of the state's current Delta outbreak.When asked whether they were vaccinated, deputy chief health officer Ben Cowie said the data was available butInstead, he said 85 per cent of Victorians who tested positive to Covid-19 in the past seven days were not fully vaccinated."For hospitals, 69 per cent of people who ended up in hospital were unvaccinated completely compared with 98 per cent being eligible," he said."For intensive care, 80 per cent were completely unvaccinated, no doses. So it's very clear the impact of vaccination on serious illness and loss of life."when asked about the figure.NSW Health has reported the detail in their daily updates throughout their deadly Delta outbreak, withAmong theProfessor Cowie said all bar one had died in the past three days."It is very sad, and it's a big number," he said on Thursday."We've reflected previously that as we see the case numbers increase in the community that is to be followed 10 to 14 days later by people who have ended up in hospital and some of whom lose their lives. This is the consequence of those case numbers."It's going to be a really difficult time for the family and friends of those 25 Victorians, and we pass our deepest condolences to the loved ones in these challenging times."It takesVictoria recorded 1923 new Covid cases on Thursday. At least 77 per cent of the population aged 16 and older is now fully vaccinated.