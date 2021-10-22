© Netflix



"And, in that moment, I felt as if I owned the entire world."

Squid Game = Society Ruled by the Elite

In short: The democratic process was an illusion. The elite rigged the system to obtain the result it wanted to see.

Elite Sickness

"If you have too much money, it doesn't matter what you buy, eat or drink. It all gets boring. All of my clients eventually started saying the same things when we talked. Everybody felt that there was no joy in their lives anymore. And so, we decided to get toghether and started asking what could we all do to finally have some fun?"

In Conclusion

Society being ruled by a sick occult elite that takes pleasure in dividing, controlling, dehumanizing, infantilizing, and outright abusing the masses. And that story doesn't end with this game being taken down ... it ends with the winner going back to it.

The Netflix series "Squid Game" is about poor people taking part in horrific games while elite "VIPs" watch the show for entertainment. Through messages and symbolism, "Squid Game" reveals what is truly about: The incurable sickness of the elite.If you enjoy watching people getting killed execution-style, boy do I have the Netflix series for you. It's called Squid Game and it also features a bunch of people falling from high platforms and splattering onto the ground. Indeed, you will witness so many brutal deaths in Squid Game that you won't have a choice but to become desensitized to them. Even the characters in the series end up having whole conversations about their childhood or something while others are getting shot in the face about ten feet away from them. They don't care anymore. And you won't either. And that's kind of the point.Despite the fact that Squid Game features extreme levels of gore and violence, the marketing surrounding it seems insidiously conceived to be appealing to children.In short,. The 1924 short story The Most Dangerous Game is about a Russian aristocrat who captures people, releases them in the wilderness, and hunts them for sport; The 1994 movie Surviving the Game is about a homeless guy who gets offered a "job" only to end up in a remote location and to become the prey in a hunting game played by rich and powerful people. More recently, the Hunger Games trilogy is all about poor people killing each other under the watchful eyes of the elite.Squid Game took this concept, added elements of high-tech dystopia, and mixed in a whole lot of occult elite insanity. The result appears to have struck a nerve because Squid Game is on its way to becoming the biggest Netflix series in history.But, like most Netflix series,Here's a look at the messages and the symbolism in this series.The series is about heavily indebted people who get recruited to play a "game" where the winner gets a massive cash prize. The losers? They die in horrible ways. We eventually learn that thisThe core theme of this series is aptly summed up during the very first seconds of the first episode.The outline of this game is also the main logo of the series. The reason: It perfectly illustrates the core philosophy of Squid Game and, by extension, the elite. The rectangle represents the masses. The circle at the bottom of it represents those who are poor and heavily in debt. The triangle above the rectangle represents the elite ruling over the masses. The upper circle represents the all-powerful occult elite that controls the world.Appropriately enough, the narrator explains that the children who play Squid Game must make their way to the upper circle to win. When that happens, the narrator says:At the beginning of the series, the main protagonist, named Gi-hun, is clearly in the lower circle of society. He steals money from his mother and runs away from the shady people to whom he owes money.Then, Gi-hun gets his first taste of elite sickness. While waiting for the subway, Gi-hun is approached by a mysterious salesman who happens to know everything about him. He proposes Gi-hun to play a game where he can win money.For a moment, Gi-hun did not care about the money, he got caught up in the sadistic thrills of the elite. This scene foreshadows what will happen to Gi-hun in the end. After this humiliating game, the salesman proposes Gi-hun to participate in another game where he can win much more money.After accepting the offer, Gi-hun is picked up by a car and is gassed to sleep. He wakes up in a dystopian nightmare.The games take place in a massive compound hidden on a remote island.In many ways, the dystopian system that takes place inside these walls is a microcosm of our modern society.At one point, the players actually band together and demand a vote to end this madness.The players end up voting for stopping the game and everybody goes back home. However, nearly everyone realizes that they have lots of problems that can only be fixed with money. Conveniently enough, the organizers of the game keep track of these players and invite them back. The result:When they're back in the game, the solidarity between the players quickly dissipates. In order to see the players turn on each other, the organizers purposely give them a single egg as a meal. Surely enough, the players start fighting for the precious eggs. This reflects a classic tactic of the ruling class:The next games are specifically designed to pit the players against each other. For instance, the marbles game requires players to form teams of two. Naturally, most players team up with the person they are closest to. One guy even matches up with his wife. Then they learn that the two players must play against each other ... and the loser dies.Players also realize that they can kill each other with total impunity outside the games. This leads to chaos and murders when the players are in the main area.This scene foreshadows the numerous deaths by gunshot that are about to happen. Also, the gun lights fire which can refer to the bodies being incinerated. The fact that Gi-hun gives this gift to his daughter is in line with theFor the final three games, the organizers welcome VIPs - ultra-rich, elite people who came to watch the show in-person. Through symbolism, the series indicates who exactly these people are.Appropriately enough,After five games, there are only three players left. They are the "elite" players. Consequently, they are given fancy clothes and are treated to a feast. No more boiled eggs for these three. The setting of this feast could not be more symbolic.This is all blatant Masonic symbolism.The scene conveys the occult and ritualistic nature of this game. In Freemasonry, the checkboard floor is the transformative surface where rituals take place.The most powerful ritual of all: Blood sacrifice. And that's exactly what the VIPs want to see happen.As expected, one player slashes the throat of another player who dies. The blood sacrifice to the elite is complete.If one fast forwards a whole lot of stabbing, we learn that Gi-hun ultimately wins the game. Therefore, he is sent back to the real world with the equivalent of $38 million in his bank account.Does he finally chill out and live it up? Nope. He's basically dead inside and he spends about a year moping around. Then, Gi-hun receives a symbolic invitation.In several spiritual currents including the Kabbalah, "7th heaven" (which is literally translated to "7th sky" in some languages) means "the highest heaven, where God and the most exalted angels dwell".In a major plot twist, we learn that the old man is actually super-rich. He's also the "creator" of the game. When Gi-hun asks him why he created such a horrific system, he answers:Does this explain why the elite partakes in such extreme and depraved activities (i.e. Epstein Island)? In any case, simply watching the games wasn't enough anymore for this old man anymore. He actually wanted to be a player in the game in order to feel alive.When one rewatches the series, one realizes that this old man (aka player #001) had a great influence in the game (while also apparently being immune to getting killed). He was the equivalent of an elite plant amongst the masses. For instance, he had the final and deciding vote during the democratic process. Also, he stopped the night of murders by yelling and causing the workers to come out and stop the violence.Gi-hun comes out of his meeting in the 7th sky a changed man. To reflect this profound change, he dyes his hair red (the color of sacrifice and transformation in occult circles). Then, finally decides to board a plane and go see his daughter.However, at the last second, he turns back.So, instead of seeing his daughter and finally being part of her life, Gi-hun wants to go back to the madness. That's crazy. The real reason for him wanting to back: He is now infected with the sickness of the elite (represented by his red hair). He feels dead inside ... unless he partakes in the extreme thrills of the game.The ultimate proof of this is the fact:In short, the ending is not happy.Squid Game became the biggest series in Netflix history for several reasons. Beyond its shocking violence and gripping story, the series explores several themes such as religion, human nature, and the pitfalls of economic inequalities. While several news sources interpreted Squid Game as a "critique of capitalism", they seem to overlook the most obvious and glaring theme: