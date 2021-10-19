O:H header
The news has been sprinkled with stories of late about people pushing back against the tyrannical vaccine mandates that are threatening the liberty of the citizens of planet earth.

A number of lawsuits have been issued by workers banding together in multiple sectors, including LA firefighters, Los Alamos nuclear scientists and airline employees. Protests have erupted in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and England. The LA county sheriff has refused to enforce the vaccine mandate, and a judge has ruled New York has to honor religious exemptions.

It's all heating up as it seems at least some of the people have drawn a line they will not cross.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we share a bit of good news (for a change) - People Power!


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:36:26

Download: MP3 — 33.4 MB