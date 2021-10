© Ridofranz/iStock/Getty Images Plus

COVID Vaccines and ADE

"It's a paradox that we're seeing an equal or higher virus replication" in vaccinated people compared to those who did not take a shot, per Malone. The high number of the "breakthrough" infections, when people catch the virus and fall sick with it to the point when they need to be hospitalized, is a major indicator of ADE, Malone added.

"Grossly Incomplete" Pfizer Data

Malone said, "The regulatory agency allowed Pfizer to proceed with the human trials and then [receive] an emergency use authorization with a set of data that was grossly incomplete, that did not even meet a minimum standard of what is normally required for safety, toxicology, genotoxicity and reproductive toxicity testing."

"Profoundly Corrupt" Federal Regulators

"Pharma has bought the Hill," the scientist stated.

"I don't know that they [the FDA and the CDC] can be held accountable. I think it's an open-ended question whether the Health and Humans Services of the United States is fully extrajudicial now. Can they be held accountable in the courts? Because they're certainly not accountable to their own policies and procedures," Malone inquired.

Risk of Heart Inflammation in Adolescents

No healthy young man should receive a COVID vaccine, Malone argued.

Rebooting the Mass-vaccination Strategy

risks of the vaccines are much higher for adolescents than that of COVID "in terms of morbidity and mortality."

Broken Medical Ethics and the End Goal of the COVID Response

"Our civil rights have been trampled globally," Malone remarked, pointing to Australia as a stark example of that.

"I really don't like going down the conspiracy path," Malone noted, but looking at the big picture, he wondered, "Is this really about the vaccine or is it about something else?"

