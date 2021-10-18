Shared Services wrote, "This is a formal notification that all government correspondence must be professional in nature and approved by department heads. When applicable all correspondence must be vetted by the PMO for framing and message prior to public disclosure or internal distribution."
"The uses of colloquialisms or sayings with intended double meaning or offense are strictly prohibited in all means of correspondence and/or communication," the memo continued. "Specifically, the use of the wording 'Let's Go Brandon' and any variation thereof under any circumstance is banned by the Canadian Public Service."
The memo concluded, "Please contact your department heads for the applicable writing references. We have been informed that this will be zero tolerance issue within the management structure this position is fully supported by the leadership of PSAC. Violation of this policy will be grounds for immediate dismissal without recourse or labor union participation."
As The Daily Wire reported on October 3:
On Saturday, an NBC sports reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after Brown scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win stated in a video that the crowd was chanting "Let's go, Brandon!" when in reality they were chanting "F*** Joe Biden."
NBC Sports wrote in its coverage of Brown's win:
Brandon Brown earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win when Saturday's race at Talladega Superspeedway was called for darkness six laps from the scheduled distance.Brown told NBCSN, "Oh my God, Dad, we did it!! Everything we hoped and dreamed for. Everything I wanted to do is take the trophy home to Mom and Dad."
"Oh my God! Oh my God!" Brown said on his team's radio. "Wow! Just wow! Oh my God! This is a dream come true! This is a dream come true!"
Brown's victory came in his 114th career series start.
On October 7, as part of Fox News' 25th anniversary, Fox & Friends host Will Cain interviewed diners at a Greenville, South Carolina diner, where he spoke with a couple whose names were Kelly and Neil.
Kelly told Cain, "I watch Fox News because y'all tell the truth. Other news sites, they aren't always telling the honest truth and we know when you watch Fox News that's what you're going to get."
Cain pointed out the Clemson Tigers logo on Neil's shirt, saying, "You see this a lot in Greenville you see that right there?"
"Go Tigers," Neil replied. "But I watch Fox News because it's America. It's my America, it's a real station telling a real truth every day and by the way, let's go, Brandon!"
On October 10, asked by an announcer to "help kick this thing off" at the NAPA Super DIRT Week Pro Stock 50 event at Oswego Speedway, one young boy, who was asked along with another young boy and young girl, continued after the three intoned "Drivers, start your engines" by asserting, "Let's Go, Brandon."
