On Saturday, an NBC sports reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after Brown scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win stated in a video that the crowd was chanting "Let's go, Brandon!" when in reality they were chanting "F*** Joe Biden."

Brandon Brown earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win when Saturday's race at Talladega Superspeedway was called for darkness six laps from the scheduled distance.



"Oh my God! Oh my God!" Brown said on his team's radio. "Wow! Just wow! Oh my God! This is a dream come true! This is a dream come true!"



Brown's victory came in his 114th career series start.

