© REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sparked an online storm after he used an obscure acronym, 2SLGBTQQIA+, while commemorating missing and murdered members of ethnic and sexual minorities, prompting a collective head scratching."People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered," Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday, urging an end to the "ongoing tragedy."The message, however, appeared to be lost on a sizeable portion of netizens who struggled to decipher the cumbersome and seldom-used acronym - which stands for: Two Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual people, with a plus-sign added for good measure to cover any potentially overlooked groups."I honestly have no idea what 2SLGBTQQIA+ means," one perplexed commenter tweeted , while another requested a translation: "I am asking unironically, what is 2SLGBTQQIA+?"Many of those unfamiliar with modern wokespeak were in disbelief that such a convoluted acronym could be a real thing.Others questioned Trudeau's own understanding of the term, challenging him to actually verbalize it publicly - a feat that might prove difficult for the Canadian leader, who mangled the much-shorter LGBTQ2+ acronym just last month.While it remains to be seen if Trudeau will attempt to utter the challenging tongue-twister in future comments, some celebrated what appeared to be the acronym's official debut into public space. "The 2SLGBTQQIA+ movement grows stronger by the day. Just absorbing the power of the alphabet with no obstruction," one user quipped.