That's Not the Way It's Done

"The way this was rushed through — to do it at the end of the workday, and then by the next day already to be sending it around to everybody who's mentioned in it, that's insane," said Adam Arnold, environmental counsel at the Government Accountability Project. "That shows a complete lack of process."

"When there's a whistleblower disclosure, the agency's prerogative should be to get to the bottom of the complaint and address any systemic issues coming out of it, not 'How do we protect our own?'" said Hempowicz. "These actions definitely strike the tone of 'How do we protect our own?' versus 'How do we get to the bottom of this?'"

"That is primarily because we are not judge and jury," said Kyla Bennett, PEER's director of science policy, who has been working closely with the scientists who came forward. "We are presenting evidence. We don't know why people did what they did or who was doing it for corrupt purposes or who just didn't know any better or was pressured into doing something that they didn't want to do."

"The secondary transmission to everybody who's named and then the meeting with all of them, that speaks to me of potentially interfering with an inspector general investigation, which is a big problem," said Hempowicz.

"An analogy would be if there's a murder investigation. You don't go to all of the people who you think might have done it and give them all the evidence you've collected and say, 'This is what we're thinking,'" said Bennett. "That's just not the way it's done. How do we know they weren't using that meeting to get their stories straight?"

"Serious Shit"

"EPA is committed to protecting employee rights, including the important right of all employees to be free from retaliation for whistleblowing. In April 2021, Administrator Regan reaffirmed this commitment by issuing an email to all employees reminding staff of the whistleblower protections available to every federal employee."

"Participation in this effort is completely voluntary and confidentiality of the information and the identity of individuals participating in this assessment will be protected to the greatest extent possible. OCSPP leadership will use the feedback collected through this effort to understand, evaluate, and, if necessary, make changes in OCSPP's work practices and culture in order to promote collaboration and enhance the science that OCSPP uses in our program decision making."

"I am committed to ensuring that these matters are reviewed and evaluated fully," said Freedhoff.