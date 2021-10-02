© Matthew Ehret/The Canadian Patriot

Versailles and the Destruction of Germany

"the world will be engulfed in the most terrible of wars, the ultimate aim of which is the ruin of Germany. England, France and Russia have conspired for our annihilation... that is the naked truth of the situation which was slowly but surely created by Edward VII".

There was resistance.

The Russia-Germany Rapallo Treaty is De-Railed

1923: City of London's Solution is imposed

One Last Attempt to Save Germany

How the 1929 Crash was Manufactured

The Living Hell that was the Great Depression

1932: A Bankers' Dictatorship is Attempted

"The conference considers it to be essential, in order to provide an international gold standard with the necessary mechanism for satisfactory working, that independent Central Banks, with requisite powers and freedom to carry out an appropriate currency and credit policy, should be created in such developed countries as have not at present an adequate central banking institution" and that "the conference wish to reaffirm the great utility of close and continuous cooperation between Central Banks. The Bank of International Settlements should play an increasingly important part not only by improving contact, but also as an instrument for common action."

FDR Torpedoes the London Conference

FDR's War on Wall Street

The Real New Deal

Wall Street Sabotages the New Deal

Coup Attempt in America Thwarted

FDR said "some speak of a New World Order, but it is not new and it is not order"

FDR's Anti-Colonial Post-War Vision

"The decision to write this book was taken more recently and impelled by urgent events. Winston Churchill's speech at Fulton, Missouri, had a hand in this decision,... the growing stockpile of American atom bombs is a compelling factor; all the signs of growing disunity among the leading nations of the world, all the broken promises, all the renascent power politics of greedy and desperate imperialism were my spurs in this undertaking... And I have seen the promises violated, and the conditions summarily and cynically disregarded, and the structure of peace disavowed... I am writing this, then, to you who agree with me that... the path he charted has been most grievously — and deliberately — forsaken."

The Four Freedoms

"In future days, which we seek to secure, we look forward to a world founded upon four essential human freedoms.



"The first is the freedom of speech and expression-everywhere in the world.



"The second is the freedom of every person to worship God in his own way-everywhere in the world.



"The third is the freedom from want-which, translated into world terms, means economic understandings which will secure to every nation a healthy peacetime life for its inhabitants-everywhere in the world.



"The fourth is freedom from fear - which, translated into world terms, means a worldwide reduction of armaments to such a point and in such a thorough fashion that no nation will be in a position to commit an act of physical aggression against any neighbor-anywhere in the world.



"That is no vision of a distant millennium. It is a definite basis for a kind of world attainable in our time and generation. That kind of world is the very antithesis of the so-called new order of tyranny which dictators seek to create with the crash of a bomb.



"To that new order, we oppose the greater conception-the moral order. A good society is able to face schemes of world domination and foreign revolutions alike without fear.



"Since the beginning of American history, we have been engaged in change-in a perpetual peaceful revolution-a revolution which goes on steadily, quietly, adjusting itself to changing conditions-without the concentration camp or the quicklime in the ditch. The world order which we seek is the cooperation of free countries, working together in a friendly, civilized society.



"This nation has placed its destiny in the hands and heads and hearts of millions of free men and women; and its faith in freedom under the guidance of God. Freedom means the supremacy of human rights everywhere. Our support goes to those who struggle to gain those rights or to keep them. Our strength is our unity of purpose."

Churchill vs FDR: The Clash of Two Paradigms

"I'm talking about another war, Elliott. I'm talking about what will happen to our world, if after this war we allow millions of people to slide back into the same semi-slavery!



"Don't think for a moment, Elliott, that Americans would be dying in the Pacific tonight, if it hadn't been for the shortsighted greed of the French and the British and the Dutch. Shall we allow them to do it all, all over again? Your son will be about the right age, fifteen or twenty years from now.



"One sentence, Elliott. Then I'm going to kick you out of here. I'm tired. This is the sentence: When we've won the war, I will work with all my might and main to see to it that the United States is not wheedled into the position of accepting any plan that will further France's imperialistic ambitions, or that will aid or abet the British Empire in its imperial ambitions."



This clash came to a head during a major confrontation between FDR and Churchill during the January 24, 1943 Casablanca Conference in Morocco. At this event, Elliot documents how his father first confronted Churchill's belief in the maintenance of the British Empire's preferential trade agreements upon which it's looting system was founded:



"Of course," he [FDR] remarked, with a sly sort of assurance, "of course, after the war, one of the preconditions of any lasting peace will have to be the greatest possible freedom of trade."



He paused. The P.M.'s head was lowered; he was watching Father steadily, from under one eyebrow.



"No artificial barriers," Father pursued. "As few favored economic agreements as possible. Opportunities for expansion. Markets open for healthy competition." His eye wandered innocently around the room.



Churchill shifted in his armchair. "The British Empire trade agreements" he began heavily, "are — "



Father broke in. "Yes. Those Empire trade agreements are a case in point. It's because of them that the people of India and Africa, of all the colonial Near East and Far East, are still as backward as they are."



Churchill's neck reddened and he crouched forward. "Mr. President, England does not propose for a moment to lose its favored position among the British Dominions. The trade that has made England great shall continue, and under conditions prescribed by England's ministers."



"You see," said Father slowly, "it is along in here somewhere that there is likely to be some disagreement between you, Winston, and me.



"I am firmly of the belief that if we are to arrive at a stable peace it must involve the development of backward countries. Backward peoples. How can this be done? It can't be done, obviously, by eighteenth-century methods. Now — "



"Who's talking eighteenth-century methods?"



"Whichever of your ministers recommends a policy which takes wealth in raw materials out of a colonial country, but which returns nothing to the people of that country in consideration. Twentieth-century methods involve bringing industry to these colonies. Twentieth-century methods include increasing the wealth of a people by increasing their standard of living, by educating them, by bringing them sanitation — by making sure that they get a return for the raw wealth of their community."



Around the room, all of us were leaning forward attentively. Hopkins was grinning. Commander Thompson, Churchill's aide, was looking glum and alarmed. The P.M. himself was beginning to look apoplectic.



"You mentioned India," he growled.



"Yes. I can't believe that we can fight a war against fascist slavery, and at the same time not work to free people all over the world from a backward colonial policy."



"What about the Philippines?"



"I'm glad you mentioned them. They get their independence, you know, in 1946. And they've gotten modern sanitation, modern education; their rate of illiteracy has gone steadily down..."



"There can be no tampering with the Empire's economic agreements."



"They're artificial..."



"They're the foundation of our greatness."



"The peace," said Father firmly, "cannot include any continued despotism. The structure of the peace demands and will get equality of peoples. Equality of peoples involves the utmost freedom of competitive trade. Will anyone suggest that Germany's attempt to dominate trade in central Europe was not a major contributing factor to war?"

"Mr. President," he cried, "I believe you are trying to do away with the British Empire. Every idea you entertain about the structure of the postwar world demonstrates it. But in spite of that" — and his forefinger waved — "in spite of that, we know that you constitute our only hope. And" — his voice sank dramatically — "you know that we know it. You know that we know that without America, the Empire won't stand."



Churchill admitted, in that moment, that he knew the peace could only be won according to precepts which the United States of America would lay down. And in saying what he did, he was acknowledging that British colonial policy would be a dead duck, and British attempts to dominate world trade would be a dead duck, and British ambitions to play off the U.S.S.R. against the U.S.A. would be a dead duck. Or would have been, if Father had lived."

FDR's Post-War Vision Destroyed