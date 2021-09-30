© Getty



Maricopa, Pinal counties reporting high West Nile virus activity

we've never seen more mosquitoes infected with the virus than we are seeing this year,"

Older adults more likely to get sick with West Nile virus

As of Sept. 27, the West Nile Virus has killed 10 people this month according to a report by the Arizona Department of Health Services., with the first person dying at the beginning of September, according to ADHS public information officer Tom Herrmann.according to ADHS dataConfirmed cases doubled from two to four in the first week of August, peaking at 24 to 25 per week in late August and early September.Herrmann saidin ADHS's data because of the time required for them to be reported and investigated. Someone who gets sick might take a week before testing and results take another two to three days before getting reported. Then it may take ADHS anywhere from a few to days to as long as two weeks before the case is counted because medical records are reviewed and tests confirmed if necessary.The three largest counties in Arizona have the most cases so far.Pinal County had 9 confirmed and 14 probable. Pima County had 3 confirmed and 1 probable.Maricopa County said in an email newsletter on Sept. 20.Even though Pinal County is about half the size of Pima, more cases have been reported."Here in Pinal County, Public Health," the county said in an email newsletter on Sept. 23.There are a number of factors that could contribute to the difference in county numbers."Counties might have residents who seek different amounts of healthcare, or providers who test and report cases more or less than in other counties. It is possible that in Pima County there might be more cases than what has been reported," Herrmann wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic.On the other hand, counties with more cases might have more West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes or older residents who are more at risk of acquiring the disease.People older than 60 and with certain medical conditions such as, Herrmann said.Severe illness affects the central nervous system. Symptoms include stiffness of the neck, inflammation of the brain and/or meningitis.Herrmann said cases could increase again this year."West Nile Virus season can last until the end of October in Arizona," he said.