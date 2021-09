NASA's Mars InSight lander has detected its three most powerful quakes yet.Analysis is still ongoing, but scientists are excited about the possibility of learning something new about the interior of the red planet."Even after more than two years, Mars seems to have given us something new with these two quakes, which have unique characteristics," said planetary geophysicist Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.InSight, squatting stationary on the surface of Mars, instrumentation primed to detect the rumbles and grumbles of the planet's belly,. During that time, the lander has given us a wealth of new information.First, there was the direct detection of marsquakes in the first place. That's a big deal, because. Now we know for certain that there's enough going on in the interior to keep things occasionally trembling.Second, marsquake. When acoustic waves bounce around inside Mars and propagate through materials of different densities, the resulting signals can be decoded to work out what - and where - those materials are. It's how we map Earth's interior , too. In this way, scientists earlier this year determined that Mars has a larger-than-expected, low-density liquid core.The newly detected quakes bring something new to the table.FirstlyScientists are yet to analyze the September quake, or precisely pinpoint the epicenter of the larger of the two August quakes, but. The center of this system is 9,700 kilometers from InSight.The two August quakes alsoDifferent seismic profiles can mean different processes at play within Mars, but they also help with the aforementioned Mars interior mapping, since they can help put together a more detailed reconstruction of interior densities.InSight, the poor little ducky, hasn't exactly been having an easy time of it. First, it had some issues with its burrowing instrument , the Mole, designed to monitor heat flow. The Mole was pronounced dead earlier this year. And, although the lander received a two-year mission extension, it suffered some power issues when its solar panels became coated in dust.In May of this year, scientists cleverly fixed this by directing InSight to trickle sand next to the solar panels on a windy day. The larger grains hit the panels and bounced off, collecting smaller dust in the process, resulting in a significant power boost . The action was performed several times, restoring the lander's functionality."If we hadn't acted quickly earlier this year, we might have missed out on some great science," Banerdt said