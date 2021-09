© Paul Ratje



"I didn't ever see them whip anyone with the thing. He was swinging it, but I didn't see him actually whip someone with it. Those definitely can be misconstrued when you're looking at the picture."

"To see people treated like they did, horses barely running them over and people being strapped, it's outrageous. I promise you that those people will pay."

"It's an embarrassment, it's beyond an embarrassment, it's dangerous. It's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are."

"How can President Biden continue with this false narrative when the photographer who took the photos of the horse patrol unit has already said nobody was whipped? What happened to due process?"

"I can also convey to you that [DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio."

"What the hell are we doing here? What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery."

On Thursday, the photographer behind the images of Border Patrol agents on horseback set the record straight on what exactly those viral photos depict.The photos, which were taken on Sunday, were mistakenly said to have depicted the agents on horseback with whips in their hands, causing outrage."Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses," Ratje said.Ratje, who is a photographer based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, said he took the photographs from the Mexico side.These photos drew harsh criticism from leadersBiden stressed that there isregarding the actions of the agents, andBiden's response garnered criticism from Border Patrol Local 2366 President Jon Anfinsen, which represents Del Rio, who told Townhall:On Thursday, thePsaki said in a press conference yesterday, adding that the images were "horrible and horrific." Representative Maxine Waters said that the images in Del Rio were worse than actions witnessed during slavery: