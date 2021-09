© Getty Images / gorodenkoff.

A number of US law enforcement agencies are reportedly using a shadowy AI surveillance program that trawls social media accounts, dating apps, online shopping wishlists and even Pornhub pages to help identify persons of interest.The investigative news outlet has obtained documents showing how Michigan state police are leasing the software, developed by Wyoming-based cyber-intelligence firm ShadowDragon. In addition, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly twice purchased a license for the program since 2019, while several Massachusetts police departments have also acquired it.Neither ShadowDragon nor the Michigan government website provide details about which precincts are using SocialNet. The state purchased the software through another online policing company called Kaseware for a contract for an "MSP Enterprise Criminal Intelligence System."According to an unredacted copy of this contract, which is apparently not publicly available due to its "sensitive nature", the software was leased in January 2020 at a cost of nearly $3.3 million and runs until January 2025 with a renewal option for up to five additional years.Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police paid $147,870 to use SocialNet for the three-year period from March 2021 to March 2024, according to an invoice obtained by NBC. Earlier this year, the network's Boston affiliate had reported that funding had come from the federal government's 'Project Safe Neighborhoods' program to combat violent crime.As with SocialNet, which apparently uses "public and local" IP addresses as a source of data,While Clemens said his company "disagree(s) with predictive policing" and does not "build products with predictive capabilities or even suggestions," ShadowDragon website highlights OIMonitor's "Predicting Violence" capability by noting that "clever security teams" use the tool to "find indicators of unrest and violence" because "riots don't start in a vacuum; there are always indicators."Likening 'predictive policing' to "AI-driven racial profiling and community surveillance," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Michigan office noted that ShadowDragon tools violated the "basic right to privacy." In a series of tweets, the ACLU called for the usage of such tools to end.