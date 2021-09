© Paolo Nannini



A genetic analysis of DNA taken from ancient skeletons appears to have answered a conundrum that has captivated researchers for more than 2,000 years: the origin of the Etruscans.The study, published in the journal Science Advances on Friday, finds that, as previously thought.Geneticists from the Max Planck Institute, Tubingen University, and the University of FlorenceAccording to Professor Cosimo Posth, an archaeogeneticist at Tubingen, the DNA of the ancient Etruscans - who made up almost half of the sample - was found to be closely connected to that of other neighboring Italic communities, including their Roman adversaries. This contradicts a long-held notion, originally offered byAlthough, genetic studies have been inconclusive due to a paucity of ancient DNA from the region. The latest study, which used a time transect of ancient genetic information obtained from 12 archaeological sites spanning almost 2000 years, answers lingering doubts regarding Etruscan origins by revealing no indication for a recent population migration from Anatolia. In reality,Given that steppe-related groups were most likely responsible for the spread of Indo-European languages, which are now spoken by billions of people around the world,Despite the presence of a few people from the eastern Mediterranean, northern Africa, and central Europe,Looking at the more recent Early Middle Ages, the researchers identified northern European ancestries spreading across the Italian peninsulaAlthough more ancient DNA from across Italy is needed to support the above conclusions, ancestry shifts in Tuscany and northern Lazio similar to those reported for the city of Rome and its surroundings suggests that"The Roman Empire appears to have left a long-lasting contribution to the genetic profile of southern Europeans, bridging the gap between European and eastern Mediterranean populations on the genetic map of western Eurasia," says Cosimo Posth, Professor at the University of Tübingen and Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment.