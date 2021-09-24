A special weather statement issued on Tuesday from Environment Canada called for as much as 75 millimetres of rain for parts of Toronto. The city did see its fair share of rain.
A ramp for the westbound Hwy 401 at Hwy 410 was flooded Thursday morning.
And the City of Vaughan announced the Palladini Community Centre would be closed due to extensive flooding.
once again, to get the worst of the weather with flooding coming dangerously close to homes.
Water levels reached close to a gas metre at one home.
There were reports of power outages as well.
The rain made driving precarious. Roads in the London area, including the Thames Valley Parkway, were underwater last night.
As roads flooded, people worried about getting home.
If you are planning on driving out that way today, you should note that many roads are still flooded.
At least a few people were able to make light of the wet weather.
It's been a little rainy today ...#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/edDCs9pq9E— 🇨🇦 Kay (@KayDJohnson1) September 23, 2021
The massive amount of rain felt almost biblical.
With all the rain we've been having now I know why the old grey bearded guy outside of Guelph has been building this. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/UaWESPoJHI— Kevin Kraemer 🇨🇦 (@kkraemerk) September 23, 2021
All jokes aside, Environment Canada says the heavy rainfall could be record-breaking for western Ontario.
"I would not be surprised if some rain gauges in this area wind up recording close to 100 millimetres of rain," Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada told CTV News.
"I do believe we will have set a new daily rainfall record for September in Kitchener-Waterloo."