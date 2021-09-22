Genomes dating from the Stone Age to the Holocene

Dogs as trade goods

From working dog to samoyed

Analysis of ancient canine DNAs reveals that the inhabitants of Arctic Siberia began importing dogs from Eurasia some 2000 years ago.Archaeological finds show that people in the Arctic regions of Northwestern Siberia had already established long-range trading links with Eurasian populations some 2000 years ago. The initiation of trading relationships was one of a series of significant social changes that took place during this period. Moreover, these changes even had an impact on the genomes of Siberian dogs, as an international team of researchers led by LMU palaeogeneticist Laurent Frantz has now demonstrated. Based on extensive genetic analyses, the team concludes that dogs were imported into the Siberian Arctic, and that this process ultimately led to the establishment of Siberian breeds such as the samoyed.The researchers, where Russian and Canadian archeologists have uncovered the remains of more than 100 dogs dating back to about 2000 years ago. Numerous finds indicate that this site on the remote Yamal peninsula in Northwestern Siberia was in use - most probably for ceremonial purposes - over a period of about 400 years. "Some of the dogs found there appear to have been," says Dr. Robert Losey, from the University of Alberta, and lead archeologist of the study. "But there is also. Dogs were used for a variety of purposes - not only as a means of transport, but potentially also hunting partners and as sources of food."TheTherefore, the people who lived on the Yamal peninsula must have been integrated into long-range trading networks more than 2000 years ago. This was alsoThe new genetic analyses revealed that dogs were also among the goods imported into the Siberian Arctic imported from areas further to the south at this time. "Whereassays Dr. Tatiana Feuerborn, the lead author on the paper based at the University of Copenhagen. Thus, the proportion of non-Siberian ancestry among dogs on the Yamal peninsula increased significantly during this period. "Dogs were potentially valuable possessions, and they were bought and sold," says Frantz. On the other hand,over this long stretch of time, and there is little sign of genetic input from non-Arctic populations.The authors of the new study assume that the import of dogs from farther afield is a reflection of societal transitions in Siberia.The mixing of Arctic dogs with other populations potentially led to the establishment of dog lineages that were both suited to herding and also adapted to the harsh climatic conditions."This strategy of cross-breeding and selection for improved traits eventually led to the emergence of modern Siberian canine lineages such as the samoyed, for instance." Because very little subsequent hybridization with other breeds has occurred in the meantime, yetOnly when polar explorers such as Ernest Shackleton obtained dogs from the Arctic and began to breed from them did the samoyed acquire its modern name. "Prior to that they were simply a population of working dogs," says Frantz.