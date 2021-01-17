© Denis Gliksman/Inrap



French archaeologists have hailed the "exceptional" discovery of the 2,000-year-old remains of a child buried with animal offerings and what appears to have been a pet dog.The child, believed to have been around a year old, was interred at the beginning of the first century,The coffin was placed in a 2 metre by 1 metre grave andThe burial tomb was uncovered during a dig at a site at Clermont-Ferrand airport, in central France, to enable a development project to go ahead.Archaeologists said they also foundThose at the dig said they were particularly moved to find"The items that accompany this deceased are absolutely exceptional, both in terms of quantity and quality," said the National Institute for Preventative Archaeological Research (INRAP). "Such a profusion of crockery and butchered items, as well as the personal effects that followed the child to his grave, underline the privileged rank to which his family belonged. A dog's association with a young child is well documented in a funeral context, but here it is the collar and bell that are unusual."Laurence Lautier, who is in charge of the Clermont-Ferrand dig, said the find was "unusual because of the profusion of vases and offerings. In this type of tomb we often find one or two pots placed at the foot. Here there are around 20 as well as many food offerings."She told AFP that the number of objects in the tomband that the vases and pots would have contained "the child's part of the food and drink from the funeral banquet".The dig over 3.5 hectares (7.4 acres) has thrown up a variety of objects from the iron age to antiquity and the middle ages, as well as more modern artefacts.Tests are being carried out on the receptacles found in the grave to establish what they held. The dig is expected to continue until February.