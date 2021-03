© Senckenberg



More information: Chris Baumann et al. A refined proposal for the origin of dogs: the case study of Gnirshöhle, a Magdalenian cave site, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-83719-7 Journal information: Scientific Reports

Together with a group of international colleagues, a research team from the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen studied the beginnings of the domestication of wolves in Europe. Using a multi-method approach, the researchers analyzed several Canidae fossils from a cave in Southwestern Germany. In their study, published today in the nature journal Scientific Reports, they reach the conclusion thatthe transition from wolves to domestic and herding dogs occurred. Scientific estimates range between 15,000 to 30,000 years ago," explains Dr. Chris Baumann of the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen, and he continues,To answer this question, Baumann and an international team. "The Gnirshöhle is a small, two-chambered cave in Southern Baden-Wuerttemberg that is located in the immediate vicinity of two additional caves from the Magdalenian epoch, an archeological cultural stage in the younger section of the Upper Paleolithic," adds Baumann.The fossilized Canidae bones from the Gnirshöhle were examined by means of a combination of various methods. The biogeologist from Tübingen comments as follows: "We linked the morphology, genetics, and isotope characteristics, which led to the discovery that t."The team of researchers therefore. One origin of the European domestic dogs could thus be found in Southwestern Germany," adds Baumann in summary.