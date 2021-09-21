© Unknown

The Alberta government has released more details about which businesses and institutions come under its new proof-of-vaccination program that allows some to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures.Some restrictions will still apply.for example.Entertainment facilities from restaurants to nightclubs to art galleries are all eligible to participate in the program. They can operate normally as long as they require patrons to show proof of vaccination.The program was announced last week by Premier Jason Kenney. Retail stores and libraries were initially on the list of eligible organizations but were removed over the weekend.Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns. He switched to support for passports as Alberta's hospitals faced the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic's fourth wave.Some Albertans pointed out the cards were easily altered. A health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.Over the weekend, the leaders of Alberta's largest health care unions said Kenney should ask the federal government for help from the military, the Red Cross and any other available medical resources able to assist the province's overwhelmed hospitals.The United Nurses of Alberta, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, the Health Sciences Association of Alberta and the Canadian Union of Public Employees all saidright in front of their eyes.