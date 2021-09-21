© RT

Emal Akhmadi's baby daughter was killed when the US mistook his family for terrorists in Kabul. The bereaved father told RT an apology and compensation will not be enough and said those responsible must stand trial under US law."No one can compensate us. If you give us all the money in the world, it will not be enough. It's not possible. They can't compensate for the murder of a child, and there is no remedy for this loss," Akhmadi told RT's Murad Gazdiev.For more than a decade, Akhmadi's brother Zemari worked as an electrical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, a California-based aid group. The head of the group's office in Kabul told the New York Times that Zemari was driving to pick up a laptop from work when he was killed.Just three days before the fateful drone strike, a suicide bomber killed 13 American soldiers and more than 160 Afghan civilians outside the packed airport, as Western countries were frantically evacuating their nationals and local helpers. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) affiliate in Afghanistan, took responsibility for the attack.Akhmadi was "shocked" to hear how his family was mistaken for terrorists. "After they confessed that it was a mistake, we wondered why they didn't check before attacking us. Why didn't they find conclusive intelligence? They should've made sure by carrying out a thorough investigation before accusing and attacking us."On Friday, General Frank McKenzie, the head of the US Central Command, called the death of civilians "a tragic mistake" and formally apologized. He acknowledged that the victims likely had no ties to terrorists."Then we will accept reparations according to American law," Akhmadi said.The last American troops left Afghanistan on August 30, bringing almost two decades of Western occupation to an end. The US led the invasion into the country in 2001 after Washington launched a global campaign against Islamic terrorism following the 9/11 attacks.Initially, the NATO forces managed to quickly eject the Taliban militants from large cities, but the protracted insurgency and guerrilla warfare dragged on, making the campaign in Afghanistan the longest war in US history.As the US was withdrawing its troops, the Taliban recaptured almost the entire country in a matter of weeks, overrunning provincial centers and entering Kabul with little to no resistance on August 15.