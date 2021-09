Among Partisans

Among Parents

Three-quarters of registered voters are 'extremely' or 'very' concerned about the pandemic.Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the Biden administration, as the coronavirus pandemic remains a top concern, according to the latest Fox News poll The new survey , released Sunday, finds two-thirds believe schools should require masks of teachers and students (67 percent), and businesses should do the same with employees and customers (66 percent).On Sept. 9, President Biden ordered all businesses with 100 employees or more to require immunization or weekly testing. Fifty-six percent agree with this directive (41 percent oppose).Nearly one-quarter (23 percent) of voters view the coronavirus as being under control in the United States. That's mostly unchanged since August (25 percent), but well below the high in May when nearly half (46 percent) thought it was under control.Some 78 percent of Democrats believe both masks and vaccines are effective compared to 50 percent of independents and 31 percent of Republicans.Overall, 55 percent believe both masks and jabs work, while 17 percent don't believe in either.As the second year of school during COVID gets underway, the survey finds two-thirds of parents believe masks are effective (67 percent) and support teachers and students wearing them (67 percent), while smaller majorities believe the vaccine is safe (56 percent) and teachers should be required get it (53 percent).Conducted September 12-15, 2021 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.