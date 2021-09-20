© Bernat Armangue/AP



for the time being

pending a further decision

Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital said, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers.The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of IslamIn their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools, jobs and public life.In recent days, the new Taliban government issued several decrees rolling back the rights of girls and women.Under the US-backed government deposed by the Taliban, university studies had been co-ed, for the most part.On Friday,and tasked with enforcing Islamic law., holding up signs calling for the participation of women in public life."A society in which women are not active is (sic) dead society," one sign read."Why are they (the Taliban) taking our rights?" said one of the protesters, 30-year-old Basira Tawana."We are here for our rights and the rights of our daughters."After a short verbal confrontation with a man, the women got into cars and left, as Taliban in two cars observed from nearby.Elsewhere in the city, interim Kabul mayor Hamdullah Namony gave his first news conference since being appointed by the Taliban.He said thatMr Namony said on Sunday theHe saidMr Namonyhe said.Mr Namony also saidSuch barriers, erected near ministries, embassies and private homes of politicians and warlords, had been commonplace in Kabul for years.The mayor said private citizens would be charged for the work of taking down the barriers.While he said most barriers had been removed, reporters touring the city noted that barriers outsideThe Taliban have tried to present themselves as guarantors of security, in hopes that this will win them support from a public still widely suspicious of their intentions., including large-scale poverty, drought and heavy reliance on foreign aid for the state budget.In a sign of growing desperation, street markets have sprung up in Kabul where residents are selling their belongings.Some of the sellers are Afghans hoping to leave the country, while others are forced to offer their meagre belongings in hopes of getting money for the next meal."Our people need help, they need jobs, they need immediate help, they are not selling their household belongings for choice here," said Kabul resident Zahid Ismail Khan, who was watching the activity in one of the impromptu markets."For a short-term people might try to find a way to live, but they would have no other choice to turn to begging in a longer term," he said.