Insisting it was his "job," a man took it upon himself to publicly shame an unvaccinated woman as she shopped at Target, calling on others to join in. The viral clip drew comparisons to a scene from Invasion of the Body Snatchers."You're making a bad decision. You're a bad American ... you're a bad person for doing this," the man continued to declaim, while the woman sarcastically agreed, adding that she also voted for former president Donald Trump - a statement that elicited cheers from at least one other shopper.The man repeatedly tried to claim superior medical authority by way of his (absent) wife, who was - he claimed - a specialist in infectious diseases. "Do you think she just doesn't know what she's doing?" he insisted on asking those who suggested he was harassing the woman.Many on social media called out the man as a coward for going after a woman shopping alone.Others were more direct with their criticism, warning that he should "watch what happens" if he tried to follow one of their wives around a store pointing and ranting.Some took note of the unusually sympathetic strangers. While videos of supermarket 'Karens' demanding mask compliance and other Covid-19-related behavioral compliance have proliferated in the last 18 months, onlookers usually stay out of the action - or join in on the side of the Karen