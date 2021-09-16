© NADMA Malaysia



Severe flooding swept through parts of Sabah State in Malaysia after heavy rain on 15 September.Videos shared on Social Media showed streets ofThe districts of Penampang and Putatan were also affected. The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat opened 3 relief centres in case of evacuations. As of late 15 September, 68 people from 27 families were displaced.Meanwhile the heavy rain is thought to have been the cause of a landslide in Penampang District which destroyed at least 1 building. A mother and 2 young children tragically lost their lives in the incident. Three other victims including two children survived.