A source from the Évora District Command for Relief Operations (CDOS) told Lusa that there wereespecially in Vila Viçosa, Borba, Reguengos de Monsaraz, Mourão and Évora.In the district of Évora, 193 firefighters, municipal civil protection services and GNR were involved in the operations.According to the District Command for Relief Operations (CDOS) of Beja, 47 floods were registered in the district, in the municipalities of Moura, Serpa, Barrancos and Beja.The same source added that the municipality of Moura was the most affected, where there was a "partial collapse of the roof of a house".In the district of Portalegre, according to the District Command for Relief Operations, there were 27 floods, in several municipalities, with "higher incidence" in the municipalities of Avis and Ponte de Sor.The source of the CDOS of Portalegre also indicated that 47 occurrences related to bad weather were registered in the district.All districts of mainland Portugal are under a yellow weather warning, due to the forecast of rain, sometimes heavy, hail, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA ).The yellow warning for the 18 districts on the mainland will be in effect until 12:00 today.