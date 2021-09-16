A man in his 50's years old was tragically killed after he was struck by lighting, in the middle of the day, in the city of Kavala yesterday.According to local media, the man was struck by lighting around midday in front of the surprised eyes of locals who immediately offered him first aid.An EKAB ambulance rushed to the spot and transported the unfortunate man to the hospital of Kavala, however he was later pronounced deceased.The tragic incident happened near Petropigi, in the Municipality of Nestos.