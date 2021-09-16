© CONRED



Disaster authorities in Guatemala report floods and landslides in areas of San Marcos, Sololá, Guatemala and Santa Rosa Departments following heavy rainfall over the last few days.and 23 evacuated.In San Marcos, 2 bridges were destroyed in Tajumulco, while landslides damaged 4 roads in Sibinal. Roads were also reported damaged in San Antonio Palopó, San Lucas Tolimán and Santa Catarina Palopó municipalities in Sololá. Flooding in Santa Rosa Department damaged over 70 homes in Barberena.At least 4 homes were severely damaged after landslides in Fraijanes and Guatemala in Guatemala Department. Two fatalities were reported.The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED) gave an update on the situation of this year's rainy season which began in May and usually runs into November. Since May, 23 people have lost their lives as a result of severe weather events, which have affected 1,333,218 people. Over 10,000 people have evacuated their homes at some point. CONRED reported 4,069 houses damaged, along with 118 schools, 205 roads, and 21 bridges. Two roads and 12 bridges were destroyed.