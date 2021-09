© Mother Jones, Getty

"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state already working to halt Biden's vaccine mandate 'power grab',"

Republicans clapped back over the Biden administration's unprecedented 'jab or your job' Executive Order for federal workers and contractors, and a 'jab or test' mandate for corporations with over 100 employees. 600,000 postal workers are oddly exempt , which completely ignore tens of millions in America who have recovered from Covid-19 and have natural immunity, will affect as many asIn response, the Republican National Committed (RNC) vowed to sue Biden once the mandate goes into effect, with President Ronna McDaniel tweeting that Biden lied."Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied," McDaniel said in a statement, adding "Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price.". This is a cynical attempt to pick a fight and distract from the President's morally disgraceful decision to leave Americans behind Taliban lines on the 20th anniversary of 9/11," Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) told the Daily Caller Meanwhile,after Biden threatened them during Thursday's announcement."Let me be blunt," said Biden. "My plan also takes on elected officials in states that are undermining you in these life-saving actions. Right now local school officials are trying to keep children safe in a pandemic while their governor picks a fight with them and even threatens their salaries or their jobs. Talk about bullying the schools.""If they'll not help, if these governors won't help us beat the pandemic,," he added.As Becker News reports:Republican governors have begun to issue their responses to the federal government's overreach and the president's threats."South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom," Noem wrote. "Joe Biden see you in court."Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp also responded to Biden's remarks."I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration," Kemp tweeted.," Josh Caplan reported.Election Wizard reported.Alabama Governor Key Ivey also released a statement declaring her intention to fight the mandate.Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also issuing a statement saying: "Not now, and not ever."Tennessee's Governor Bill Lee also stated his broad opposition to the federal mandate."The Constitution won't allow this power grab, and in the meantime, I will stand up for all Tennesseans," Gov. Lee wrote.Read more governors' statements here