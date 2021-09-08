How dangerous is Nipah?

Where did it come from?

How does it spread?

What is the treatment?

The Indian health authorities are sounding the alarm after a weekend in which a dozen people were infected and, for which there's currently no vaccine. So, what do we know about the outbreak?A specialist team was sent to the southern state of Kerala to assist local medics, after samples from the deceased child returned positive results the presence of Nipah. Before he succumbed on Sunday,So far,. More than 250 others have been identified through contact-tracing, with 54 of them in the high-risk category ordered to self-isolate.The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates thatin the affected region. In contrast, the fatality rate of Covid-19 ranges from 1% to 2%, according to global data, although it is more contagious.Severe cases progress into encephalitis, which can lead to coma and death., which often causes delays in the implementation of control measures and, thus, even more infections.The virus. Infections have also been periodically identified in India. The hosts of the virus are believed to be fruit bats known as flying foxes, which make large colonies in treetops across South and Southeast Asia, often not far from human settlements.Unlike Covid-19, which can be spread by airborne transmission,, via secretions and excretions, hence why the relatives of the infected and medics caring for them are usually among the first to contract the disease. During a previous outbreak in Kerala, in 2018, Nipah's R-number - the 'reproduction' figure that indicates how many people one sick person could infect, on average - stood at 0.43, while the R number for coronavirus is estimated at over 1. An R number of below 1 indicates that an infection will eventually die out.The WHO has identified Nipah as a priority disease for research and development, but there are currently no drugs or vaccines that are specific to the virus. It recommends only intensive care to treat those who suffer severe respiratory and neurological complications. The Indian authorities have ordered monoclonal antibody treatments from Australia, which helped contain the outbreak in Kerala three years ago, and local medics have also found the antiviral drug ribavirin to be effective in reducing the viral load in Nipah patients.