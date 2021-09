© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta



US military leaders knew in advance that a "mass casualty event" was planned at Kabul airport, a Politico report reveals. However, accounts from the troops in harm's way suggest that nothing was done.A suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last Thursday killed more than 150 people, including 13 American troops. The bombing provoked the US into launching two drone strikes, one targeting an alleged "planner" and "facilitator" with the group responsible, and another supposedly wiping out "multiple" would-be suicide bombers but reportedly annihilating a family and children alongside them.The report says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Wednesday with senior Pentagon leaders - including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Peter Vasely, commander of American forces in Afghanistan, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Kabul Airport.The attack was due to take place within the following 24-48 hours, according to notes from the conference call detail.Hours after the second call, the bomber struck, the devastating blast ripping through flesh and bone at the packed gate. Austin and Milley were reportedly at the White House at the time, preparing to brief President Joe Biden on the threat.The Abbey Gate entrance to the airport packed rows of people between two concrete walls, a perfect environment to amplify the destructive power of a suicide bomb. Looking at video footage of the crowds there the day before the blast, Marine Corps veteran and former Trump administration official Adam Korzeniewski asked "why weren't there defensive emplacements built?"Multiple troops stationed at the airport messaged a veteran-run Instagram business page, claiming that they had received word of an incoming suicide bomber, but were instructed by superiors to continue "police calling" (picking up trash) regardless.As of Monday, the US is set to depart Afghanistan for good in less than 24 hours. The bombing and subsequent drone strikes, however, have increased calls for American military and political leaders to be held accountable.The Pentagon maintains that Kabul airport is still under threat. "We're in a particularly dangerous time right now," spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday. "The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific."