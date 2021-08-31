© Getty Images / MARCUS YAM



While the fall of Kabul to the Taliban as American troops beat a hasty retreat may have tarnished Washington's reputation and slashed its ambitions, Russia isn't rejoicing over the events, the country's foreign minister has said.Speaking as part of a campaign event ahead of next month's parliamentary elections, Sergey Lavrov warned that regional instability is far from a cause for celebration. "People have written that we are gloating over events in Afghanistan," the top diplomat said. "But there has been no such feeling.", and it has staged drills in the border area with local partners. At the same time, despite the Taliban being banned as a terrorist organization in Russia, the country has hosted delegations from the group in an effort to make progress with peace talks.Last week, in a call with his Chinese counterpart, Putin and Xi Jinping agreed to work together to maintain stability in the region. During talks, both sides reportedly "expressed their readiness to step up efforts to combat the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the territory."