Dehumanizing Discrimination Against Unvaccinated

Can You See the Psychological Operation at Work?

which explains how

mass psychosis is induced using fear, waves of increasing threat, isolation and other dehumanizing tricks of the psychological trade.

"It has happened many times in history: when human beings were used as slaves and property, when human beings were the subject of horrific experiments when the media and people in power deliberately manipulated human beings to believe that other humans weren't like them, and therefore, it was permissible to mistreat or abuse them," Luther writes.2

"As the saying goes, those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. And repeat it, they are. I think, regardless of our stance, we can all agree that fervently wishing for bad things to happen to those who believe differently and dehumanizing them for their beliefs is pretty awful.

Don Lemon of CNN believes the unvaccinated should not be allowed to buy food or work. Does this mean he believes that they should starve to death? ...

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner says that unvaccinated people shouldn't go to bars and restaurants. A doctor pondered the ethics of whether he could refuse to see unvaccinated patients in The New York Times.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's Big Kahuna of COVID, blames those not vaccinated for a new spike in cases ... Alabama Governor Kay Ivey wants everyone to blame the unvaccinated for any cases of COVID that happen to occur ...

That'll really be helpful if someone unhinged loses a loved one to COVID and decides to seek vengeance on some 'unvaccinated folk.' After all, the governor said it was their fault. Speaking of which, Nick Cohen of The Guardian said that it was only a matter of time before 'we turn on the unvaccinated.'"

Concerns for Lack of Vaccination Are Highly Irrational

"With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086% of people who were already infected with COVID.

By contrast, Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave."

Penalties Large and Small Are Being Proposed

As noted by Luther, "The rabid contempt for those who think differently can lead nowhere good. For those who believe we should all get vaccinated or not, are you okay with this kind of dehumanization?"

Project Veritas Exposes Doxing Double-Standard

Artificial Intelligence Is Part of the New Battlefield

Anti-Digital Hate Group Promotes Digital Hate

Whose Interests Does CCDH Protect and Promote?

"When a report goes viral in the news cycle, it only makes sense to question where it came from — especially if that report has influence all the way up to the Oval Office, affecting public health policy, while also having dangerous implications for free speech.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate ... released a bombshell report earlier this week. It was picked up everywhere and had the following revelation: The majority of COVID misinformation came from just 12 people ... But could this be a wily gambit by outside interests to justify the Biden administration's censorship partner-up with Big Tech?

According to The Federalist, 'The Center for Countering Digital Hate is an obscure international group reportedly based out of the United Kingdom and Washington, D.C., that works as an adviser to multiple governments and elite-run institutions about digital technology and regulation.

According to its website, the left-wing Center for Countering Digital Hate prides itself on 'researching, exposing, and then shutting down users and news sites it deems unacceptable in the digital sphere.'

Users and news sites it deems unacceptable? That seems potentially dangerous, considering we know very little about the CCDH.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) expressed his concerns on Twitter with the following post: 'Who is funding this overseas dark money group — Big Tech? Billionaire activists? Foreign governments? We have no idea. Americans deserve to know what foreign interests are attempting to influence American democracy' ...

No one knows who funds them. No one knows who is driving their research. But their findings are being used in censorship efforts under the guise of controlling misinformation?"

Violating Bioethical Principles Puts Lives at Risk

Failure to disclose these adverse effects, which is likely occurring in nearly every COVID injection case, results in an inability to give true informed consent as the person was never informed of all of the already well-established risks.

