Kabul Injured
© Reuters / ASVAKA NEWS
Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021.
Children are among dozens of people killed and injured in two major explosions outside the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as dramatic evacuation efforts continue.

US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby has confirmed the "complex attack" has "resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties".


The two explosions took place on Thursday just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul: one was at the airport's Abby Gate, the other near the Baron hotel.

Images released from the area have shown bloodied Afghans rushing injured parties in wheelbarrows.
Kabul explosions
© AFP / Wakil KOHSAR
Medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.
Reuters cited an unnamed US official claiming that initial reports suggest the blast at the Abby Gate is believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber.


A Taliban spokesman also told the news agency that the assault killed at least 13 people outside the airport, including children, and injured many others. Taliban guards were among those who were hurt by the blast, the official added. Later, an emergency hospital in Kabul said at least 60 injured people were transported for treatment.

Confirmation of the explosion follows officials warning that the airport could be a potential target for an attack as thousands have journeyed there in an effort to catch an evacuation flight.

"The longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan - which is the sworn enemy of the Taliban as well - every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and Allied forces and innocent civilians," US President Joe Biden warned this week.