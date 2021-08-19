The Anglo-American Special Relationship in Space

"Satellite constellations in low-earth orbit link almost every aspect of our daily lives whether it's our transport networks, banking systems, mobile phones, the internet or television. Almost anything, or anyone, who is on the move benefits from the positioning, navigation and timing capabilities of our Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS). Militarily, space-based assets are critical for communication, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and navigation."

"It would be a day of market volatility, of local blackouts, of delayed journeys and of malfunctioning emergency services. It would be a day of chaos... Make no mistake, our potential adversaries are working hard to make this nightmare a reality."

in recent years, both nations have only offered olive branches of cooperation in the face of aggressive policies which speak sweetly of freedom publicly while making every effort to destabilize target nations through asymmetric warfare, terror financing, economic warfare and outright military encirclement.

the COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack".