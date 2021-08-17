President Biden on Monday stood by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, while also acknowledging the situation descended into chaos faster than he expected and accepting some responsibility."I stand squarely behind my decision," Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White House, adding that his administration planned for every contingency. "After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.""I always promised the American people I will be straight with you. The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we anticipated," Biden said.The U.S. military deployed 6,000 troops to help secure the airport and conduct evacuations — roughly double the number that was in Afghanistan before Biden ordered the withdrawal.Biden also later accepted responsibility for the current deteriorating security situation, while acknowledging criticism of his decision."I will not mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference. Nor will I shrink from my share of responsibility for where we are today and how we must move forward from here," Biden said. "I am the president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me."Biden also echoed other senior administration officials by insisting he was boxed into a corner by the decision by his predecessor, former President Trump, who inked a deal with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. forces by this past May.Biden said Monday that the mission in Afghanistan to defeat the Sept. 11 attackers and ensure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base to hit the U.S. had been completed. Biden said he had honored his commitment to end U.S. involvement in the war in Afghanistan even though it had been "hard," "messy" and "far from perfect.""I'm left again to ask of those who argue that we should stay: How many more generations of America's daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan's civil war when Afghan troops will not?" Biden asked. "I will not repeat the mistakes we've made in the past, the mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of the United States."But Biden also sought to deflect criticism of his failure to evacuate more Afghans before Kabul fell. Lawmakers in both parties have been pushing for months to provide assistance to Afghans who helped the U.S. military, but prior to Sunday, the administration had only flown out about 2,000 people out of tens of thousands who have applied for visas."I know there are concerns about why we did not begin evacuating Afghan civilians sooner," Biden said. "Part of the answer is some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier, still hopeful for their country. Part of it was because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they said, a crisis of confidence."