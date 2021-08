© REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra



A patient who had recently traveled from Guinea tested positive for Ebola, the Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire) Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday, the WHO reported, earlier this week."It is of immense concern that this outbreak has been declared in Abidjan, a metropolis of more than four million people," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa said in a statement.Guinea, however, reported its first outbreak of the disease since the epidemic only in February this year, sparking renewed fears about a potential repeat of the 2014-2016 scenario. In March, the WHO estimated the risk that the Ebola outbreak would spill over to the neighboring countries, including Ivory Coast, as "very high."It's not clear if the newly detected case can be traced back to the Guinea outbreak, which was declared officially in June, with the WHO noting on Saturday that "there is no indication that the current case in Cote d'Ivoire is linked to the earlier outbreak in Guinea."As part of its effort to curb the spread of the virus,, initially earmarked to Guinea, to Ivory Coast. The jabs will be administered to health workers, first responders and known contacts of the Ebola-positive patients.Noting that it would also send a team of experts to assist with contact tracing, treatment and community outreach, the WHO argued that a travel ban should not be imposed on the country, while urging Ivory Coast against shutting down its own borders.