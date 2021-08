© AFP / JOEL SAGET

some of them apparently alive moments before their organs are harvested

to 42 weeks' gestation

The US funded a project that collects body parts from aborted babies -- new documents show, prompting claims that conspiracy theorists have been vindicated.Details about the program emerged after conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch and the Center for Medical Progress obtained In its 2015 grant application to the HHS, the University of Pittsburgh explained thatinclud[ing] liver, heart, gonads, legs, brain, genitourinary tissues including kidneys, ureters and bladders."The institution requested government funds in order to help "develop a pipeline to the acquisition, quality control and distribution of human genitourinary [urinary and genital organs and functions] samples" taken from aborted fetuses. The projectfrom "various stages (six-42 weeks)." Commenting on its operational abilities in 2015, the university said that it had "disbursed over 300 fresh samples collected from 77 cases. The collections can be significantly ramped up as material could have been accrued from."Its plan to "harvest and distribute quality tissue and cells" also included racial quotas: The university's application said that it, as the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) noted, Allegheny County, the region from which the university sources fetuses for harvesting, isThe university argued that it was an ideal candidate to provide human tissue to US government researchers because the institution "takes steps" to "ensure the highest quality biological specimens." Specifically, the grant application said that warm ischemic time - the amount of time an organ or body part remains at room temperature after its blood supply has been reduced or cut, before being cooled or reconnected to a blood supply - is "kept at a minimum." Elsewhere in the documents,In a press release discussing the tranche of documents, the CMP noted thatBoth the university and the National Institutes of Health, which is part of the HHS, have previouslyregarding fetal-tissue research.The new revelations led some to argue that claims about ethically questionable medical research can no longer be dismissed as baseless conspiracy theories.Conservative pundit Jack Posobiec pointed to a 2019 Newsweek article castigating conspiracy guru Alex Jones for insisting that medical researchers are "keeping babies alive and taking their organs." The outlet dismissed Jones' allegation as "inaccurate information that has been circulating among conservatives."Others seemed to agree that Jones had been vindicated.Jones was permanently kicked off Twitter, as well as all other major social media platforms, in 2018, allegedly for "abusive behavior." Although widely dismissed by mainstream media as a quack, Jones' supporters insist that many of his zany theories have since been shown to be true. A Twitter account called "Alex Jones was right" currently has more than 66,000 followers.