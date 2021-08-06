waterspout
A massive waterspout was spotted off Great Guana Cay of Great Abaco, Bahamas, on August 5.

William South filmed this video that shows the waterspout twirling in the distance for a few minutes before disappearing.

"Dude, that's pretty big," South said in the video.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology forecasted showers and thunderstorms with a special warning of waterspouts in the region on Wednesday. Credit: William South via Storyful