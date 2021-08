A massive waterspout was spotted off Great Guana Cay of Great Abaco, Bahamas, on August 5.William South filmed this video that shows the waterspout twirling in the distance for a few minutes before disappearing."Dude, that's pretty big," South said in the video.The Bahamas Department of Meteorology forecasted showers and thunderstorms with a special warning of waterspouts in the region on Wednesday . Credit: William South via Storyful