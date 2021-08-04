twitter prison
Editor's Note: Piper's account has since been unlocked following confirmation by the CDC spokesman that his tweet was, in fact, correct information.

In yet another example of Big Tech's conservative witch hunt, Twitter suspended a Just the News reporter after he reiterated the CDC backed fact that vaccines aren't safe for everyone.

"Vaccines are not safe for everyone," Greg Piper tweeted Tuesday night, linking to a report by the College Fix detailing BYU's refusal to grant an exception to its vaccine mandate for a student with a potentially complicating medical condition.

Piper's statement is backed by the CDC guidance that "some people should not get certain vaccines or should wait before getting them."

Piper noted that "every mandate has a medical exemption.

"I've appealed [the suspension], but Twitter is not letting me use direct messages, as it promised," Piper said. "It told me to delete the tweet and then my 12-hour lockout can start, but unless I delete the tweet, the appeal continues and has no deadline."

As reported by Just the News, CDC spokesman Tom Skinner confirmed Wednesday the agency's guidance on the risk that some individuals face.

"If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it was not severe, to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (such as polyethylene glycol), you should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine," he said.