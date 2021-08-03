© IAF



Air Force helicopters and rescue teams from the Indian Army were deployed to flooded areas in the state of West Bengal in eastern India on 02 August 2021.News agency Press Trust of India (PTI), quoting local officials, said the flooding was a result of heavy rainfall and discharge of water from dams.India's Central Water Commission said the Mundeswari River in Hooghly District and the Ganges at Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district were both flowing above normal levels, as of 03 August.Teams from the Indian Air Force were called on to rescue dozens of people who had taken refuge on rooftops in flooded areas of Paschim Medinipur and Hooghly districts. Meanwhile the Army used boats to rescue people marooned in Dhanyaghari in Hooghly. Fourteen teams from India's National Disaster Response Force have also been deployed to affected areas.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced she will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Howrah and Hooghly on 04 August.