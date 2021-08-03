A 26-year-old Alberta women is dead after a reported bear mauling in a wooded area northwest of Swan Hills Saturday.Swan Hills RCMP said they received a complaint of the bear attack shortly after 3 p.m. The victim was a tree planter from around the hamlet of Peers, working in the Swan Hills area with her co-worker."She was evacuated by her co-worker on a helicopter and brought back to the Swan Hills Airport where they met up with an ambulance, emergency crews, and she was subsequently declared deceased at the airport," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Monday.The witness at the scene told RCMP she believed it was a black bear, but RCMP said they have reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife who are taking the lead on the investigation to determine what type of bear it was and try to locate it.Swan Hills is approximately 221 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.