© Joshua Roberts | Bloomberg | Getty Images



MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell told CNBC on Friday he is pulling ads from Fox News after the network said it wouldn't take one of his commercials promoting a symposium that will press election-fraud claims.MyPillow is one of Fox News' and Tucker Carlson's biggest advertisers . Lindell said he spent almost $50 million on the network last year and about $19 million this year to run his ads.Since the 2020 presidential election, Lindell has pressed claims of widespread election fraud, with votes stolen from President Donald Trump. However, security and election officials have found no proof of such activity. The Wall Street Journal , which like Fox is owned by News Corp., first reported on the ad dispute. Voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation suit against Lindell and MyPillow in February. Lindell later filed a $1.6 billion countersuit Fox News has also been sued by Dominion. It alleges the cable news network falsely claimed Dominion's voting machines were rigged during the 2020 presidential election. Fox News has moved to dismiss the suit."We lost 40% of our business in January and February," Lindell said. "I can't get that back. I can only try."