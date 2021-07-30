© Twitter / @AmyMek

Hundreds flocked onto Bratislava's streets and obstructed traffic in the capital, to protest against a recently passed law granting fully Covid-vaccinated people easier access into public venues than non-inoculated citizens.The recent legislation, approved on Sunday by the parliament and signed by the president, Zuzana Caputova, immediately gave authorities the right to impose restrictions on non-vaccinated people should the coronavirus situation escalate.Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger expressed concern at the protests, commenting that "everyone has the right to express their opinion, but they should do so politely and without restricting the freedom of others." Heger also warned that Slovakia is on the brink of experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections and advised citizens to act responsibly, as "at stake is the health and lives of loved ones".Slovakia has one the lowest numbers of vaccinated persons in Europe, with data from Johns Hopkins University suggesting that just over 35% of the population is fully inoculated against coronavirus. According to a recent poll, 36% of Slovaks do not want to get vaccinated against Covid. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the central European country has recorded over 392,000 coronavirus cases. Slovakia's Covid death toll stands at 12,536.