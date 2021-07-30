© CTV News



Cops at the scene of a suspicious brush fire in Quebec last week mistook a woman's burnt body for a mannequin and placed it in a police station dumpster."After discussions between the two departments, it was agreed that the mannequin would be disposed of in the container at the Sherbrooke police service, which cannot be accessed by members of the public.""We are obviously sorry about this situation and rest assured the family is being advised about every key detail of this investigation," McConnell reportedly said. "Our hearts are with the family, her partner and the kids in this very tragic situation."Fire officials said they were still trying to figure out how the unforgivable faux pas happened, according to the CBC.The incident was being looked at by the Crown prosecutor's office and Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau of Independent Investigations, the article said.An anatomical pathologist told the news agency that a human body would lose its water weight when burnt, explaining how it could be confused with a burnt mannequin in passing.The victim was not identified in the article and police did not indicate if they made an arrest in connection with her gruesome death.